iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 11.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $232,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 1,972,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

