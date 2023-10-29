iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

