iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,379 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

