iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

