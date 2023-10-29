iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.18. 18,629,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

