iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

