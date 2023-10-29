iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

