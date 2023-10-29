iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $71.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

