iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,202 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,857,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BGRN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

