iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 40.6% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iSpecimen Price Performance

iSpecimen stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 110.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.