iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 40.6% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iSpecimen Price Performance
iSpecimen stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 110.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
