Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 1,355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IVCGF

Iveco Group Price Performance

Iveco Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

(Get Free Report)

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.