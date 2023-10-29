Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 1,355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.1 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
