IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.08. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 7,107 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.