IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.08. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 7,107 shares traded.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
