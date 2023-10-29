J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.19

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and traded as high as $47.60. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of J.W. Mays worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

