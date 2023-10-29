Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

