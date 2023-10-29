Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $79.31 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

