Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.51% of Avient worth $56,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.