Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 124.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 457,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Gartner by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.71.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $325.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.46 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

