Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,704 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.98% of Hilltop worth $40,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

