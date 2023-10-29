Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,517 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.07% of AssetMark Financial worth $45,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

