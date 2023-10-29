Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.21% of Freshpet worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $143,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

