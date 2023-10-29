Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,947 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Core & Main worth $35,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $108,023,000. Amundi raised its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Core & Main by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,260,028 shares of company stock worth $616,913,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.