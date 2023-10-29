Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $39,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.