Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Paycor HCM worth $52,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

