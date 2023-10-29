Jennison Associates LLC Sells 221,402 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 221,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $47,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

