Jennison Associates LLC Sells 33,677 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $60,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.25.

Shares of SAIA opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

