Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $53,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

KTB stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

