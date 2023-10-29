Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 104.51% and a net margin of 32.01%.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

