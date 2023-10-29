JMP Securities Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

