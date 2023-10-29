JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.99 and its 200 day moving average is $677.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

