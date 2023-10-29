JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.42.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

