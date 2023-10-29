JNBA Financial Advisors Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

