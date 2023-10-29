Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.84

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.84 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.57). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.55), with a volume of 642,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of £529.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

