JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $95.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $78.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

