JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $205.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 504,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

