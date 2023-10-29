JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $70.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.21.

PNR stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

