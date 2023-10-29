JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,235 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

