JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,870. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

