JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

