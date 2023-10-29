Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

