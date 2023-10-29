Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Position Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

