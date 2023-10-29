Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in October

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.1 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

KPELF remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

