KeyCorp Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $356.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2025 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.78.

Shares of META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average of $282.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

