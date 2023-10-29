KeyCorp Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $186.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.