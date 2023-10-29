Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 24th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Klabin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $8.90 on Friday. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

