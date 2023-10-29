KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

