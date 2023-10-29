Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935,432 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Kosmos Energy worth $62,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

KOS remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

