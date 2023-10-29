Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.2 %

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. 10,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

