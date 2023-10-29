Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.