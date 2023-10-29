Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 23,883 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.