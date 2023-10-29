Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 455 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

